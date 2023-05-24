Sales Consultant (Chitungwiza)

Job Description

To generate revenue and profitability for the business through exceptional customer experience and active stakeholder engagements across all touch points (Walk in, telephone, trade and digital channel activations). Resolution of Econet group queries, providing product or service information, after sales service support, meeting set business KPIs, and identifying new business through cold calling to existing and potential clients.

Duties and Responsibilities

Sales and distribution of all the Group’s products and services to customers.Avails application forms to customers, informs them on the requirements and checks that all the requirements are provided by the applicant.

Sell the full range of available Econet and group companies products and services in an effort to attain shop targets.Identifies customer needs and makes the appropriate sale.

Providing input into the sales tactical plans and models to the Territory Lead that suits the target market of the territory and evaluate their effectiveness based on insights gathered from walk in and cold called customers.

Documents, escalates, and communicates to customers unresolved queries.

Configures various devices for internet use that is handsets, computers, modems, routers.

Recommends new ways of handling customer queries to the Territory Lead to improve service delivery.

Tracks and communicates competitor activities.

Ensures the shop displays relevant POS material that has been produced to enhance brand competitiveness.

Receives stock, sells, reconcile and resolve any stock variances as per the prevailing policies and procedures.

Ensure that faulty devices and handsets under warranty are sent to and from the repair center on behalf of the customer.Receives cash from customers, verifies and receipts all transactions accurately.

Ensures all cash generated is collected by CIT for banking on a daily basis according to cash handling procedure.Prepares sales & stocks (daily, weekly and monthly) reports.

Reports all incidents and accidents relating to SHE to Territory Lead.Consultant ensures that they are knowledgeable and adhere to all relevant processes and procedures.

Maintains a tidy workstation in line with the company’s clean desk policy.

Grooming and etiquette - wear appropriate uniforms and name tags consistently.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma.

2 Years Industry Experience.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://recruitment.econet.co.zw/job/sales-consultant-x1-chitungwiza-3/

Deadline: 21 May 2023