Sales Consultant (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Sales consultant main responsibility is to make the sales force efficient by proper understanding of the product/services.
- Understand the product benefits and advantages and should prepare strategies according to it to the sales force and should be able to execute those strategies at right time.
- Find out prospective customers/clients and new target segment and penetrate sales in that area.
- Convert leads to sales through good communication, follow-ups and positive attitude.
- Take participation in trade shows, exhibitions, networking with local associations to promote the product.
- Monitoring the situation of the market, ups and down, finding out the competitors, latest innovation of the products.
- Work closely with customers throughout the sales process.
- Foster a successful relationship endearing the customer to their business.
- Handle any enquires produced by the client, investigate the issue and provide the necessary feedback.
- Work hard to network and negotiate with potential clients about their orders, generating revenue for the company.
- Depending on area of responsibility, process customer orders in a timely manner, ensuring the clients approval.
- Work closely with other departments and teams, such as presales, support, accounting and marketing.
- Use sales applications (CRM and Sales Force Automation) to update client information and requests.
- Often schedule appointments for sales representative and other consultants.
- Keep normal office hours and travel to client locations when needed
- Attend sales meetings, conferences and events
- Handle clients in a professional manner
- Leverage cross-selling and up-selling techniques.
- Recommend complementary products and services, and share details about volume discounts and special offers.
- Build a strong sales pipeline.
- Identify customers who may purchase products and services on a future date, and plan and schedule follow-up communication.
Qualifications and Experience
- Sales consultants have at least a bachelor’s degree or Diploma. This degree or diploma is typically in a business related field such as marketing, business, Information Technology or communications. Having a higher-level degree is valuable for professionals hoping to acquire higher managerial positions.
- Certified fully in CISCO, HP, Dell, IBM, Microsoft, APC, Matrix, etc.
Experience:
- Four or more years’ experience as an ICT Hardware, Software, Networking Sales Consultant or any other similar position in a related field.
- Must have a good appreciation of the ICT industry and particularly business growth need within the industry.
Skills:
- Be self-motivated.
- Be professional in all dealings.
- Be passionate about the sales industry.
- Have superior expertise in sales.
- Have quality customer service expertise.
- Possess creative and innovative sales ideas.
- Have a driving record of accomplishments.
- Be able to absorb information in a timely manner.
- Have first-rate interpersonal skills.
- Be able to network and negotiate.
- Able to use Microsoft excel and other applications to produce sales reports and statistics.
- Team player.
Other
How to Apply
Applications must be sent to: Careers.zim@omni4africa.com by the with a CV and certification ,the subject line clearly marked "Application for sales consultant"
Deadliine: 29 September 2023
Omni Africa
Omni Africa was formed in 1997 with its head office in South Africa and branches in Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Mozambique. Its credentials are based on its track record of service delivery. We are a leading wholesaler of branded computer hardware, networking equipment and software to business enterprises in the Southern African region, and enjoy the reputation of being a reliable and competitive business partner to businesses in the segments of the market we service.
