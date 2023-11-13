Sales Consultant (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for the above vacant position. Webdev is a multi-award-winning market leader in web & email hosting, online marketing, e-commerce, online payments, and website development. The ideal candidate will be pivotal in driving sales and revenue growth by identifying and securing new business opportunities, nurturing client relationships, and promoting our diverse range of digital marketing services and products.

Duties and Responsibilities

Identify and cultivate new business opportunities through research, networking, and cold outreach.

Build and maintain a robust sales pipeline, ensuring consistent progress toward revenue targets.

Conduct market research to understand industry trends, customer needs, and competitive landscape.

Engage with potential clients to understand their business objectives and challenges, proposing tailored digital marketing solutions.

Conduct client presentations and product demonstrations, articulating the value proposition of Webdev Media's services.

Foster strong relationships with clients, ensuring exceptional customer satisfaction and long-term partnerships.

Collaborate with the marketing team to align sales efforts with marketing campaigns and initiatives.

Provide regular sales forecasts, reports, and updates to the sales manager and senior leadership.

Negotiate contracts and terms, ensuring mutually beneficial agreements for both the client and Webdev Media.

Qualifications and Experience

Proven experience in B2B sales within the digital marketing, advertising, or technology industry.

Strong understanding of digital marketing services, including SEO, PPC, social media marketing, and web development.

Exceptional communication, negotiation, and presentation skills.

Track record of consistently meeting or exceeding sales targets.

Ability to work independently, prioritize tasks, and manage time effectively.

Bachelor's degree in Business, Marketing, or a related field is preferred.

Other

How to Apply

Click here to apply

No direct e-mails and no canvassing.