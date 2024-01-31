Sales Consultant x2 (Bulawayo & Mutare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in the vacancy that has arisen within the Croco Group of Companies.

Duties and Responsibilities

Plans and organizes own selling activity to secure new business.

Takes responsibility for completing agreed number of prospecting calls and customer visits, booking agreed number of test drives and encouraging customers to experience the brand in order to meet and exceed agreed sales targets.

Demonstrates the Brand Customer First Behaviors in all interactions with customers and colleagues

Ensures sales opportunities are maximized for the full range of brand services and products, including warranties and service plans.

Accurately appraises vehicles to purchase and sell, optimizing the value for the dealership.

Maintains contact with customers to ensure they are kept fully informed throughout the sale, pre and post delivery.

Participates in planning sales and marketing campaigns and promotions.

Maintains a professional manner and high standards of personal presentation at all times.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma/ Degree in Marketing or equivalent.

Experience in Motor Industry an added advantage.

Marketing Flair.

Customer responsiveness.

Effective team Player.

Good written and oral communication skills.

Ability to work, cope and produce results under pressure.

Class 4 driver's license.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants are requested to send their CVs via email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, stating the job applied for and preferred town/location in the email subject.

Deadline: 06 February 2024