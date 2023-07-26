Sales Coordinator (Bulawayo)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill the above position based in Bulawayo. Suitable candidates should meet the following minimum qualifications and attributes.
Duties and Responsibilities
Sales Growth:
- Set targets for bulk sales that feed into the business plan as per budget.
- Maintaining a Calendar of regular promotions designed to increase bulk sales.
- Ensure that there is consistency in stock supply to ensure bulk sales optimization.
- Make sure that stores maintain a product range that is relevant to the bulk sales clientele.
- Track bulk sales for each store, region on a regular basis and come up with interventions to improve underperforming stores/regions.
- Carry out market intelligence on what other retailers are offering bulk customers. Make relevant recommendations.
Prospecting For & Creating Bulk Sales Customers:
- Identify & establish as customers, institutions that have the potential to be bulk sales customers e.g. schools, NGOs, Clinics, hospitals etc, & bringing into the organisation individuals who regularly buy in bulk.
- Visiting identified prospective customers & establishing their requirements.
- Influencing the stocking of products that are requested by bulk sales customers.
- Liaising and handing over of bulk sales customers to branch managers for order management.
Tailoring Pricing As A Customer Attraction & Retention Strategy:
- Establishing bulk sales customer needs & negotiating a tailored price/discount system on their behalf.
- Ensure that the negotiated tailored pricing & discounts are linked to high sales volumes.
- Communicating & informing customers whenever there are special offers/ promotions.
- Make sure that goods purchased on special offer/negotiated prices are invoiced out using the agreed price.
Maintaining A Data Base Of Current & Future Bulk Sales Customers:
- Establishing a data base of bulk customers at both regional & national levels.
- Including the product(s) preference of bulk sales customers in the data base e.g. sugar, Pepsi etc.
- Allocating bulk sales customers to stores that are geographically close to such customers.
- Tracking the purchase record of all bulk sales customers to ensure that they remain active.
Graphic Designing:
- Study and conceptualize design requirements for identified projects.
- Select suitable colours, artwork, style of type, layouts and other visual elements for the design
- Develop illustrations, logos & other graphics by hand or software.
- Consult the relevant people in reviewing mock-ups before publication.
- Establish a working relationship with external copy writers, printers and other related specialists.
Qualifications and Experience
- Have a degree in Marketing /Retail or Business Management.
- Must have 5 years’ experience in similar position 2 of which must be in retail environment.
- Have effective communication skills.
- Sound Knowledge of customer relations.
- Ability to carry out suitable graphic designs.
- Good negotiating skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates who meet the above requirements must send their applications with detailed CV and certified copies of qualifications in single PDF format to: Hr@choppies.co.zw
Deadline: 31 July 2023
Choppies
Choppies Zimbabwe was established in 2013 through an acquisition of existing spar network. Choppies Zimbabwe is a foreign-local owned company fully compliant with the indigenisation law in Zimbabwe. The organisation is well capitalised and is pursuant of regional brand dominance in the retail chain stores industry.