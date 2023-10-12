Pindula|Search Pindula
Teecherz Home & Office

Sales Driver (Gutu)

Teecherz Home & Office
Oct. 20, 2023
Job Description

Reporting to the Branch Manager, the Sales Driver will be responsible for delivering products to customers.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Responsible for loading and offloading of goods.
  • Collection, receiving and dispatching stock.
  • Delivering and safe handling of products while transit until it reaches the customer in good condition.
  • Providing after sales service.
  • Implement sales and marketing activities initiated by the branch.
  • Maintenance of the vehicle as per the set policies and procedures.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least class 4 driver's license (5years).
  • At least 5 working experience in driving.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CV together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject.

Deadline: 20 October 2023

Teecherz Home & Office

Teecherz Home & Office ... A household name in Zimbabwe for the provision of classy, affordable and durable Office and home Furniture.

