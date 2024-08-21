Sales Driver (Mutare)
Teecherz Home & Office
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
The incumbent will be reporting to the Branch Manager.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Responsible for loading and offloading of goods.
- Collecting, receiving and dispatching stock.
- Delivering and safe handling of products while in transit until they reach the customer in good condition.
- Maintenance of the vehicle as per the set policies and procedures.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least class 4 driver's license.
- At least 5 years working experience in driving.
Other
How to Apply
Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CVs together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject.
Teecherz Home & Office
Teecherz Home & Office ... A household name in Zimbabwe for the provision of classy, affordable and durable Office and home Furniture.