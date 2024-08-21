Sales Driver (Mutare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

The incumbent will be reporting to the Branch Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible for loading and offloading of goods.

Collecting, receiving and dispatching stock.

Delivering and safe handling of products while in transit until they reach the customer in good condition.

Maintenance of the vehicle as per the set policies and procedures.

Qualifications and Experience

At least class 4 driver's license.

At least 5 years working experience in driving.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CVs together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject.