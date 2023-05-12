Sales Driver

Job Description
Responsible for the loading, offloading and good handling of stock in transit until it reaches the customer in good condition.
Location: Gweru
Duties and Responsibilities
- Collection, receiving and dispatching stock.
- Delivering of products to customers.
- After sales service.
- Sales and marketing activities.
- Maintenance of the vehicle.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least class 4 driver's license (5years).
- At least 3 years of being a driver.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates to send their CVs together with educational qualifications to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject or drop CVs at any of our Gweru branches.
Deadline: 19 May 2023