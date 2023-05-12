Sales Driver

Job Description

Responsible for the loading, offloading and good handling of stock in transit until it reaches the customer in good condition.

Location: Gweru

Duties and Responsibilities

Collection, receiving and dispatching stock.

Delivering of products to customers.

After sales service.

Sales and marketing activities.

Maintenance of the vehicle.

Qualifications and Experience

At least class 4 driver's license (5years).

At least 3 years of being a driver.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their CVs together with educational qualifications to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject or drop CVs at any of our Gweru branches.

Deadline: 19 May 2023