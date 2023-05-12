Pindula|
Sales Driver

Teecherz Home & Office
May. 19, 2023
Job Description

Responsible for the loading, offloading and good handling of stock in transit until it reaches the customer in good condition.

Location: Gweru

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Collection, receiving and dispatching stock.
  • Delivering of products to customers.
  • After sales service.
  • Sales and marketing activities.
  • Maintenance of the vehicle.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least class 4 driver's license (5years).
  • At least 3 years of being a driver.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their CVs together with educational qualifications to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject or drop CVs at any of our Gweru branches.

Deadline: 19 May 2023

Teecherz Home & Office ... A household name in Zimbabwe for the provision of classy, affordable and durable Office and home Furniture.

