Sales Drivers (Harare)
Teecherz Home & Office
Job Description
Reporting to the Branch Manager, the Sales Driver will be responsible for delivering products to customers.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Responsible for loading and offloading of goods.
- Collection, receiving and dispatching stock.
- Delivering and safe handling of products while transit until it reaches the customer in good condition.
- Providing after sales service.
- Implement sales and marketing activities initiated by the branch.
- Maintenance of the vehicle as per the set policies and procedures.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least class 4 driver's license (5years).
- At least 5 working experience in driving.
Other
How to Apply
Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CV together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject.
Deadline: 16 November 2023
