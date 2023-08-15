Sales Executive (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Come work at a growing company that offers great benefits with opportunities to moving forward and learn alongside accomplished leaders. We're seeking a highly motivated recent graduate to join the Telco Team.

This position is both creative and rigorous by nature you need to think outside the box. We expect the candidate to be proactive and have a "get it done" spirit. To be successful, you should have solid communication and problem solving skills.

Duties and Responsibilities

Adequately answer questions about products and service.

Hitting monthly sales and activity targets.

Qualify customer needs.

Negotiating contracts and packages.

Pipeline management.

Client Relationship management.

Generating and Closing Leads.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree/ Diploma in Sales and Marketing.

Must be a Recent Graduate.

Must be currently residing in Bulawayo.

Excellent communication Skills.

Highly creative and autonomous.

Social media agility.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://live.telco.co.zw/en_GB/jobs/detail/sales-executive-southern-region-228