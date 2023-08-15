Job Description

The candidate for this position should be able to create and close new opportunities. By using different approaches to selling, this person will use their expertise to identify and qualify leads, leading to sales opportunities with both new and existing customers.

Duties and Responsibilities

Review, prospect and convert business opportunities within the corporate and government sectors.

Build rapport and establish long term relationships with customers.

Manage complex negotiations with senior-level executives.Ability to work under pressure and devise sales strategies.

Qualifications and Experience

Experience working in sales or public relations, preferably in the hospitality or travel industries.

Ability to utilize various prospecting resources to solicit and secure business in identified markets.

Data entry experience.

Experience in property management systems and software such as Opera PMS System, Res Request or SynXis.

Working knowledge of Zimbabwe Tourism Authority, Ministry of transport and National Parks compliance requirements.

Self-starter with strong problem- solving skills.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://recruitment.econet.co.zw/job/sales-executive-for-batoka-africa/

Deadline: 18 August 2023