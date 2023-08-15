Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Sales Executive for Batoka Africa
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe
Job Description
The candidate for this position should be able to create and close new opportunities. By using different approaches to selling, this person will use their expertise to identify and qualify leads, leading to sales opportunities with both new and existing customers.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Review, prospect and convert business opportunities within the corporate and government sectors.
- Build rapport and establish long term relationships with customers.
- Manage complex negotiations with senior-level executives.Ability to work under pressure and devise sales strategies.
Qualifications and Experience
- Experience working in sales or public relations, preferably in the hospitality or travel industries.
- Ability to utilize various prospecting resources to solicit and secure business in identified markets.
- Data entry experience.
- Experience in property management systems and software such as Opera PMS System, Res Request or SynXis.
- Working knowledge of Zimbabwe Tourism Authority, Ministry of transport and National Parks compliance requirements.
- Self-starter with strong problem- solving skills.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://recruitment.econet.co.zw/job/sales-executive-for-batoka-africa/
Deadline: 18 August 2023
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited is the largest mobile telecommunications, technology and digital solutions company in Zimbabwe.
Now among the top three heavyweight counters, the company was listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) in September 1998, less than three months after launching its commercial operations in July 1998.
