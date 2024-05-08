Sales Executive (Harare)

Job Description

Are you a dynamic and accomplished sales professional who thrives in a fast-paced environment and possesses a passion for driving results? We are currently seeking an exceptional individual to join our team as a Sales Executive at our Harare Office. As a pivotal member of our sales team, you will be responsible for spearheading all sales activities, from prospecting to deal closure.

In this role, you will play a crucial part in driving revenue growth and expanding our customer base. You will have the opportunity to leverage your sales expertise and strategic thinking to identify and pursue new business opportunities while nurturing relationships with existing clients.

Duties and Responsibilities

Identifying and exploring new business opportunities to expand client base.

Developing and executing effective sales strategies to achieve and surpass predetermined sales targets.

Driving revenue growth and enhancing market share through proactive sales initiatives.

Cultivating strong relationships with clients to foster long-term partnerships and maximising customer satisfaction.

Collaborating with internal teams to ensure seamless delivery of service to clients.

Qualifications and Experience

A minimum of 3 years of proven experience in sales, coupled with a bachelor's degree or equivalent qualification.

Demonstrated success in generating leads and converting them into sales opportunities.

A results-driven mind-set with a relentless focus on achieving sales objectives.

Previous experience in the car rental sector is advantageous.

Excellent negotiation and persuasion abilities, with a results-oriented mind-set.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team, with a high level of self-motivation and initiative.

Valid driver's license.

Other

How to Apply

Interested qualified and experienced candidates should send CVs to: recruitment@impala.co.zw by Wednesday the 15th of May 2024.