Pindula|Search Pindula
List ProductAccount

Zimbabwe Elections 2023

Utande Internet Services

Sales Executive (Harare)

Utande Internet Services
Aug. 04, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited to fill-in the above position which has arisen within the company. The successful candidate will be reporting to the Corporate Sales Manager and will be responsible for the following:

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Presenting and selling company products and services to potential and existing customers.
  • Lead generation through cold calling and managing sales funnel.
  • Follow up on referrals resulting from field activity.
  • Ensure revenue growth as per the agreed Key Performance Indicators.
  • Crafting strategies for account retention and growth of new business.
  • Establishing and maintaining strong client relationships through regular close contact account management which will include regular face to face meetings, telephone and email communication.
  • Preparing action plans and schedules to identify specific targets and to project the contacts to be made.
  • Preparing status reports for each client and establishing individual requirements whereby each client receives a bespoke service.
  • Collaborate with team members to achieve better results.
  • Responsible for all client communications. conflict resolution and compliance on client deliverables and revenue.
  • Ensure that client issues are dealt with in an etficient manner.
  • Quickly escalating any problems that may arise.
  • Gather feedback from customers or prospects and share with internal teams.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A degree in Sales/Marketing Management/ Business Management and/or relevant qualification.
  • At least 3 years' proven experience in the same field.
  • Relevant technical qualifications and certifications are an added advantage.
  • Good negotiating skills.
  • Good analytical skills.
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

Applications clearly marked Sales Executive, accompanied by detailed CVs should be sent to: recruitment@dandemutande.co.zw

Deadline: 04 August 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Utande Internet Services

Website
+2638612000000
shop@utande.co.zw

Utande Internet Services (Private) Limited is a subsidiary of Dandemutande Investments (Private) Limited, a licensed Internet Access Provider. Utande offers a variety of business connectivity solutions to the SME and retail customer base. The company was founded as a Corporate Internet Service Provider in July 1997 and is driven by a highly-skilled, dedicated and motivated workforce offering superior Internet and connectivity and converged ICT services to the SME and consumer market.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Dalkeith Engineering
Dalkeith Engineering

Technical Sales Representative (Harare)

Deadline:
Utande Internet Services
Utande Internet Services

Marketing Officer (Harare)

Deadline:
Utande Internet Services
Utande Internet Services

Brand Manager (Harare)

Deadline:
SME Association of Zimbabwe
SME Association of Zimbabwe

Sales rep for ID card supplier (Harare)

Deadline:
SME Association of Zimbabwe
SME Association of Zimbabwe

GT Sales rep (Indoor and outdoor advertising company)

Deadline:
Teecherz Home & Office
Teecherz Home & Office

Quality Controller (Bulawayo)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback