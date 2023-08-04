Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Sales Executive (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited to fill-in the above position which has arisen within the company. The successful candidate will be reporting to the Corporate Sales Manager and will be responsible for the following:
Duties and Responsibilities
- Presenting and selling company products and services to potential and existing customers.
- Lead generation through cold calling and managing sales funnel.
- Follow up on referrals resulting from field activity.
- Ensure revenue growth as per the agreed Key Performance Indicators.
- Crafting strategies for account retention and growth of new business.
- Establishing and maintaining strong client relationships through regular close contact account management which will include regular face to face meetings, telephone and email communication.
- Preparing action plans and schedules to identify specific targets and to project the contacts to be made.
- Preparing status reports for each client and establishing individual requirements whereby each client receives a bespoke service.
- Collaborate with team members to achieve better results.
- Responsible for all client communications. conflict resolution and compliance on client deliverables and revenue.
- Ensure that client issues are dealt with in an etficient manner.
- Quickly escalating any problems that may arise.
- Gather feedback from customers or prospects and share with internal teams.
Qualifications and Experience
- A degree in Sales/Marketing Management/ Business Management and/or relevant qualification.
- At least 3 years' proven experience in the same field.
- Relevant technical qualifications and certifications are an added advantage.
- Good negotiating skills.
- Good analytical skills.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Other
How to Apply
Applications clearly marked Sales Executive, accompanied by detailed CVs should be sent to: recruitment@dandemutande.co.zw
Deadline: 04 August 2023
Utande Internet Services
Utande Internet Services (Private) Limited is a subsidiary of Dandemutande Investments (Private) Limited, a licensed Internet Access Provider. Utande offers a variety of business connectivity solutions to the SME and retail customer base. The company was founded as a Corporate Internet Service Provider in July 1997 and is driven by a highly-skilled, dedicated and motivated workforce offering superior Internet and connectivity and converged ICT services to the SME and consumer market.