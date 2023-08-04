Sales Executive (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited to fill-in the above position which has arisen within the company. The successful candidate will be reporting to the Corporate Sales Manager and will be responsible for the following:

Duties and Responsibilities

Presenting and selling company products and services to potential and existing customers.

Lead generation through cold calling and managing sales funnel.

Follow up on referrals resulting from field activity.

Ensure revenue growth as per the agreed Key Performance Indicators.

Crafting strategies for account retention and growth of new business.

Establishing and maintaining strong client relationships through regular close contact account management which will include regular face to face meetings, telephone and email communication.

Preparing action plans and schedules to identify specific targets and to project the contacts to be made.

Preparing status reports for each client and establishing individual requirements whereby each client receives a bespoke service.

Collaborate with team members to achieve better results.

Responsible for all client communications. conflict resolution and compliance on client deliverables and revenue.

Ensure that client issues are dealt with in an etficient manner.

Quickly escalating any problems that may arise.

Gather feedback from customers or prospects and share with internal teams.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Sales/Marketing Management/ Business Management and/or relevant qualification.

At least 3 years' proven experience in the same field.

Relevant technical qualifications and certifications are an added advantage.

Good negotiating skills.

Good analytical skills.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

Applications clearly marked Sales Executive, accompanied by detailed CVs should be sent to: recruitment@dandemutande.co.zw

Deadline: 04 August 2023