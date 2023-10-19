Sales Executive (Kariba)

Job Description

This job is centered on increasing brand awareness for Dairy Fresh Distributors, increasing the company’s customer base, widening reach, increasing the company’s market share, coming up with sales proposals that are focused on company’s overall profitability and ensuring that the company’s reputation remains protected in the process. Your KPIs revolve around significant increase in sales for all the company’s suppliers products.

Reports to: Sales and Marketing Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Events Marketing: