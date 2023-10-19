Sales Executive (Kariba)
Job Description
This job is centered on increasing brand awareness for Dairy Fresh Distributors, increasing the company’s customer base, widening reach, increasing the company’s market share, coming up with sales proposals that are focused on company’s overall profitability and ensuring that the company’s reputation remains protected in the process. Your KPIs revolve around significant increase in sales for all the company’s suppliers products.
Reports to: Sales and Marketing Manager.
Duties and Responsibilities
Events Marketing:
- Sourcing meaningful opportunities for the company to sell its products through public and private gatherings.
- Actively looking for opportunities for the company to market its brans and reach untouched markets.
- Spearheading any outreaches and marketing programmed for the company.
- Submitting weekly and monthly reports.
Shop Supervision:
- Supervision of 2 shops.
- Daily stock requirements.
- Proper processes to be followed from receiving stock, selling products, returns, customer complains.
- Investigating any stock variances for both shops.
- Managing sales ladies work timetables and shifts.
- Strategizing ways to improve shop sales and ensuring that all set target are met.
- Coming up with ways to improve local delivery sales and bulk purchases.
Market Visits:
- Sourcing meaningful opportunities for the company to sell its products through physical visits into the market.
- Competitor analysis through researching on all competitors to gain insights.
- Looking for all new business and expanding company’s reach.
- Building and maintaining strong relationships with customers and other organizations.
- Doing regular price comparisons to ensure that the company has not priced itself out of business
- Keeping an eye on the company’s performance on sales and coming up with recommendations to ensure maximum sales are reached.
Qualifications and Experience
- Excellent leadership and management skills.
- Critical and strategic thinking.
- Excellent sales, customer service, and interpersonal skills.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail.
- Ability to prioritize tasks.
- Delegating, coaching and mentoring.
- At least 2 years relevant experience.
- FMCG experience is an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Applications and CVs should be sent to: careers@dairyfreshdistributors.co.zw
Deadline: 23 October 2023
