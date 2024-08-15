Sales Executive: Re-advertised (Harare)
Job Description
We are looking for a competitive and trustworthy Sales Executive to help us build up our business activities. A Sales Executive is a professional who sets annual sales goals for the company and works towards achieving them with the assistance of the management. The job is based on setting up a strategy to find new prospects and sales leads and converting them into paid users or customers.
Sales Executive responsibilities include discovering and pursuing new sales prospects, negotiating deals and maintaining customer satisfaction. If you have excellent communication skills and feel comfortable reaching out to potential customers to demonstrate our services and products through physical visits, email and phone, we’d like to meet you.
Ultimately, you’ll help us meet and surpass business expectations and contribute to our company’s rapid and sustainable growth.
NB: If you applied for this position please there is no need to re-apply
Duties and Responsibilities
- Conduct market research to identify selling possibilities and evaluate customer needs.
- Actively seek out new sales opportunities through physical visits, cold calling, networking and social media.
- Set up meetings with potential clients and listen to their wishes and concerns.
- Prepare and deliver appropriate presentations on services.
- Create frequent reviews and reports with sales and financial data.
- Ensure demonstrations of our services.
- Participate on behalf of the company in exhibitions or conferences.
- Negotiate/close deals and handle complaints or objections.
- Collaborate with team members to achieve better results.
- Gather feedback from customers or prospects and share with internal teams.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree or Diploma not an Added advantage but your proven experience as a Sales Executive it is
- Proficiency in English.
- Excellent knowledge of MS Office.
- Hands-on experience with CRM software is a plus.
- Thorough understanding of sales and negotiating techniques.
- Fast learner and passion for sales.
- Self-motivated with a results-driven approach.
- Aptitude in delivering attractive presentations.
- Drivers licence is a must.
Other
How to Apply
If interested in this challenging and self-rewarding role please Follow All the instructions below when applying, FAILURE to follow the instructions your application will not be processed.
- Send your CV and motivation letter, certificates to: recruit033@gmail.com in your letter state your expected SALARY and percentage of your commission.
- Send a 45 to 60 seconds video to the email above selling dry cleaning and laundry services to an imaginary corporate client and also telling us your previous selling experience
NB: If you encounter difficulties in sharing your video, please notify us via the email address provided. An alternative method will be provided.
Deadline: 10 August 2024
Crisp N Clean Dry Cleaners
Crisp N Clean Dry Cleaners is a Zimbabwean owned enterprise and that specialize in providing individual and corporate dry cleaning services.
Crisp N Clean Dry Cleaners was founded on the principles of quality service and convenience while providing its customers a superior, hassle free and convenient dry cleaning services as well as pick-up and delivery service to the busy workplace customers. Crisp N Clean saw a need to provide busy working professionals and executives more time and provide companies with an invaluable in-house dry cleaning service solution for their employees.