Sales Executive: Re-advertised (Harare)

Job Description

We are looking for a competitive and trustworthy Sales Executive to help us build up our business activities. A Sales Executive is a professional who sets annual sales goals for the company and works towards achieving them with the assistance of the management. The job is based on setting up a strategy to find new prospects and sales leads and converting them into paid users or customers.

Sales Executive responsibilities include discovering and pursuing new sales prospects, negotiating deals and maintaining customer satisfaction. If you have excellent communication skills and feel comfortable reaching out to potential customers to demonstrate our services and products through physical visits, email and phone, we’d like to meet you.

Ultimately, you’ll help us meet and surpass business expectations and contribute to our company’s rapid and sustainable growth.