NRTV

Sales Executives x3

NRTV
Oct. 24, 2023
Job Description

NRTV is looking for creative, self-motivated individuals to fill in the above mentioned positions.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Relevant Qualifications.

Other

How to Apply

Email your cv and cover letter to: hr@nrtv.tv and be part of the team that goes beyond your imagination!

Deadline: 24 October 2023

NRTV

