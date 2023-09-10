Sales Executives
Job Description
Applications are invited frorm suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned posts.
Duties and Responsibilities
Qualifications and Experience
- Are you an excellent communicator?
- Do you have a knack for selling Print & Digital platforms ad space? Do you have the zeal to assist clients in selling their product?
- Are you innovative?
- Do you have the ability to track customer satisfaction? Do you have a Clientele base?
- Do you possess a clean Class 4 driver’s licence?
If you answered YES to all of the above, then YOU can apply to join our amazing team! We’re a leading market player in the Digital, Publishing, Printing, Packaging and Broadcasting industry.
Other
How to Apply
If interested please email your CV to: daprecruitment@zimpapers.co.zw or send to The Human Resources Manager, Digital and Publishing Division, Herald House, Cnr Sam Nujoma and George Silundika Avenue, Harare.
Deadline: 13 September 2023
Zimbabwe Newspapers Ltd (Zimpapers)
Zimbabwe Newspapers (1980) Limited, operating as Zimpapers, is a state-controlled Zimbabwean mass media company. Originally a newspaper Publishing company, in the 2010s it expanded its operations to include commercial printing, radio and television. It is the oldest newspaper publisher and commercial printer in Zimbabwe, as well as being easily the largest publisher of newspapers, having dominated the industry since 1891.