Sales Field Officer x10

Job Description

Sales and Marketing of Creative Group products, on credit to Civil Servants.

Duties and Responsibilities

Door to door - marketing and selling products to customers.

Completing Loan application forms.

Identifying potential customers , closing sales deals and making follow ups.

Attending to customer queries.

Completing product deliveries.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum 5 O Levels including Maths and English.

Excellent communication skills, a must.

Ability to work under pressure.

Relevant Marketing and Sales Certificate (Degree or Diploma) added advantage.

Experience in Microfinance field ( Minimum 6 months experience) - added advantage.

Clean Class 4 driver’s licence - added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Send CV's together with educational qualifications on: hr@creative.co.zw, Indicate in Subject Line " Sales - field officer)

Deadline: 17 September 2023