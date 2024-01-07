Sales Field Officers
Creative Credit
Job Description
Sales and Marketing of Creative Group products, on credit to Civil Servants.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Door to door - marketing and selling products to customers.
- Completing Loan application forms.
- Identifying potential customers, closing sales deals and making follow ups.
- Attending to customer queries.
- Completing product deliveries.
Qualifications and Experience
- Minimum 5 O Levels including Maths and English.
- Excellent communication skills, a must.
- Ability to work under pressure.
- Relevant Marketing and Sales Certificate (Degree or Diploma) added advantage.
- Experience in Microfinance field ( Minimum 6 months experience) - added advantage.
- Clean Class 4 driver’s licence - added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Send CV's together with educational qualifications to: hr@creative.co.zw, Indicate in Subject Line : " Sales - field officer)
Deadline: 03 February 2024
Creative Computers, Credit deals with IT Services and IT Consulting, IT Hardwatre, Appliances, Furniture Retailers especially on Credit.
Address: 167 King George Rd Avondale
