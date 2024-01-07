Sales Field Officers

Pindula|Search Pindula
Creative Credit
Feb. 03, 2024
Job Description

Sales and Marketing of Creative Group products, on credit to Civil Servants.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Door to door - marketing and selling products to customers.
  • Completing Loan application forms.
  • Identifying potential customers, closing sales deals and making follow ups.
  • Attending to customer queries.
  • Completing product deliveries.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Minimum 5 O Levels including Maths and English.
  • Excellent communication skills, a must.
  • Ability to work under pressure.
  • Relevant Marketing and Sales Certificate (Degree or Diploma) added advantage.
  • Experience in Microfinance field ( Minimum 6 months experience) - added advantage.
  • Clean Class 4 driver’s licence - added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Send CV's together with educational qualifications to: hr@creative.co.zw, Indicate in Subject Line : " Sales - field officer)

Deadline: 03 February 2024

Creative Credit

Creative Computers, Credit deals with IT Services and IT Consulting, IT Hardwatre, Appliances, Furniture Retailers especially on Credit.

Address: 167 King George Rd Avondale

