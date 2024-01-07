Sales Field Officers

Job Description

Sales and Marketing of Creative Group products, on credit to Civil Servants.

Duties and Responsibilities

Door to door - marketing and selling products to customers.

Completing Loan application forms.

Identifying potential customers, closing sales deals and making follow ups.

Attending to customer queries.

Completing product deliveries.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum 5 O Levels including Maths and English.

Excellent communication skills, a must.

Ability to work under pressure.

Relevant Marketing and Sales Certificate (Degree or Diploma) added advantage.

Experience in Microfinance field ( Minimum 6 months experience) - added advantage.

Clean Class 4 driver’s licence - added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Send CV's together with educational qualifications to: hr@creative.co.zw, Indicate in Subject Line : " Sales - field officer)

Deadline: 03 February 2024