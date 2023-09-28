Pindula|Search Pindula
Prodairy (Private) Limited

Sales Graduate TraineE (Harare)

Prodairy (Private) Limited
Sep. 30, 2023
Job Description

Prodairy, a world-class manufacturer of fast-moving consumer goods, is seeking an organized and responsible individual to join our team as Sales Graduate Trainee.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Markets the company's products and services.
  • Assists the sales team in identifying potential customers and generating leads.
  • Conducts market research to identify new business opportunities and stay updated on industry trends.
  • Participates in sales meetings, presentations, and negotiations under the guidance of senior sales superiors.
  • Collaborates with cross-functional teams to ensure smooth execution of sales initiatives.
  • Builds and maintains positive relationships with clients, providing excellent customer service and addressing their needs.
  • Achieves sales targets and contributes to the overall growth of the sales department.
  • Adheres to safety, health environment, and quality systems.
  •  Any other duties as may be required from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor's degree in Business, Marketing, Sales, or a related field.
  • At least 1 year’s experience.
  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
  • Proactive and results-oriented mindset.
  • Ability to work effectively in a team environment.
  • Excellent problem-solving and negotiation abilities.
  • Prior sales or customer service experience is a plus.
  • FMCG Manufacturing.
  • Fast-paced culture.

Other

How to Apply

If you are looking to join the fast-moving consumer goods world-class manufacturer then please send an email to: recruitment@prodairy.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.

Deadline: 30 September 2023

Prodairy (Private) Limited

.

