Sales Graduate TraineE (Harare)
Prodairy (Private) Limited
Job Description
Prodairy, a world-class manufacturer of fast-moving consumer goods, is seeking an organized and responsible individual to join our team as Sales Graduate Trainee.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Markets the company's products and services.
- Assists the sales team in identifying potential customers and generating leads.
- Conducts market research to identify new business opportunities and stay updated on industry trends.
- Participates in sales meetings, presentations, and negotiations under the guidance of senior sales superiors.
- Collaborates with cross-functional teams to ensure smooth execution of sales initiatives.
- Builds and maintains positive relationships with clients, providing excellent customer service and addressing their needs.
- Achieves sales targets and contributes to the overall growth of the sales department.
- Adheres to safety, health environment, and quality systems.
- Any other duties as may be required from time to time.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor's degree in Business, Marketing, Sales, or a related field.
- At least 1 year’s experience.
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
- Proactive and results-oriented mindset.
- Ability to work effectively in a team environment.
- Excellent problem-solving and negotiation abilities.
- Prior sales or customer service experience is a plus.
- FMCG Manufacturing.
- Fast-paced culture.
Other
How to Apply
If you are looking to join the fast-moving consumer goods world-class manufacturer then please send an email to: recruitment@prodairy.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.
Deadline: 30 September 2023
