Sales Graduate TraineE (Harare)

Job Description

Prodairy, a world-class manufacturer of fast-moving consumer goods, is seeking an organized and responsible individual to join our team as Sales Graduate Trainee.

Duties and Responsibilities

Markets the company's products and services.

Assists the sales team in identifying potential customers and generating leads.

Conducts market research to identify new business opportunities and stay updated on industry trends.

Participates in sales meetings, presentations, and negotiations under the guidance of senior sales superiors.

Collaborates with cross-functional teams to ensure smooth execution of sales initiatives.

Builds and maintains positive relationships with clients, providing excellent customer service and addressing their needs.

Achieves sales targets and contributes to the overall growth of the sales department.

Adheres to safety, health environment, and quality systems.

Any other duties as may be required from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's degree in Business, Marketing, Sales, or a related field.

At least 1 year’s experience.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Proactive and results-oriented mindset.

Ability to work effectively in a team environment.

Excellent problem-solving and negotiation abilities.

Prior sales or customer service experience is a plus.

FMCG Manufacturing.

Fast-paced culture.

Other

How to Apply

If you are looking to join the fast-moving consumer goods world-class manufacturer then please send an email to: recruitment@prodairy.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.

Deadline: 30 September 2023