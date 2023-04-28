Job Description

We are looking for Sales Interns that are aggressive, highly motivated, Results driven who will be responsible for consistently winning new business via in-bound and out bound business initiatives, proposing a wide range of digital marketing solutions (Web design, SEO.PPC, social media, content) and Promotional merchandise to SMEs and Large businesses across all industries in Zimbabwe and Internationally.

Duties and Responsibilities

SellIing and advertising products,

Process follow up on orders.

Present new products.

Understand Digital Marketing Services and sell them.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have at list 5 O' Levels or better.

Any relevant Qualification in Sales and Marketing or Equivalent Experience will be an added advantage.

Has ability to multitask and effectively communicate with customers.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply please submit your resume, along with your cover Letter outlining your Employment Objectives to the attention of careers@practicalbrands.co.zw or Info@practicalbrands.co.zw

Deadline: 07 May 2023