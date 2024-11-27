Sales Manager (Bulawayo)

Job Description

As the Sales Manager, you will play a pivotal role in driving sales strategies, managing the sales team, and achieving revenue targets. You will be responsible for developing and executing sales plans, fostering strong customer relationships, and identifying new business opportunities.

Duties and Responsibilities

Lead, motivate, and manage the sales team to achieve sales targets and KPIs.

Develop and implement effective sales strategies to expand the customer base and increase market share.

Conduct market research and analyse trends to identify new business opportunities.

Build and maintain strong relationships with key clients and stakeholders.

Prepare and deliver sales presentations and proposals.

Collaborate with marketing and product teams to ensure alignment and maximize sales efforts.

Monitor and report on sales performance metrics, providing insights for continuous improvement.

Train and mentor sales staff, fostering a culture of high performance and accountability.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Business, Marketing, or a related field.

Proven experience as a Sales Manager or similar role, with a track record of achieving sales targets.

Strong leadership and team management skills.

Excellent communication, negotiation, and interpersonal skills.

Ability to analyse data and market trends to drive strategic decisions.

Proficient in CRM software and Microsoft Office Suite.

