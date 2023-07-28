Sales Manager

Job Description

The job exists to ensure the business' brands achieve dominance in the market and achieve profitability budgets through effective customer services and resource utilisation.

Duties and Responsibilities

Meeting and surpassing monthly sales turnover budgets.

Monitoring subordinate’s performance to ensure total market coverage and accuracy of reports.

Carrying out market surveys and gathering market intelligence.

Designing and implementing sales strategies and plans.

Designing localized promotions to increase brand visibility, preference, growth, and sales dominance.

Identifying and maintaining new contacts and networks relevant to business development and project identification.

Researching, planning, and implementing new target market initiatives.

Sourcing for tenders, preparing bids, and participating in tenders.

Designing, reviewing, and monitoring sales controls.

Qualifications and Experience

First degree in Marketing/ Supply Chain/ Business Management or related field.

An MBA or Master’s degree.

At least 5 years experience in a similar role

Vehicle technical sales experience is a distinct advantage

Excellent written and oral communication skills.

A clean class 4 driver’s license.

Other

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates must send their CVs and application letters to: vacancies@tsapogroup.co.zw, indicating the position being applied for on the subject.

Deadline: 31 July 2023