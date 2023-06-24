Sales Manager

Job Description

Our client within the manufacturing industry is looking to recruit a dynamic, experienced and knowledgeable candidate to join their organization to look over the company’s regional presence. The ideal candidate must meet the criteria listed within the minimum requirements below and must possess the qualities and skillset to execute the key responsibilities that follow.

Duties and Responsibilities

Managing organizational sales by developing a business plan that covers sales, revenue, and expense controls.

Meeting planned sales goals.

Setting individual sales targets with the sales team.

Tracking sales goals and reporting results as necessary.

Overseeing the activities and performance of the sales team.

Coordinating with marketing on lead generation.

The ongoing training of your salespeople.

Developing your sales team through motivation, counselling, and product knowledge education.

Promoting the organization and products.

Understand our ideal customers and how they relate to our products.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in business or related field.

Experience in planning and implementing sales strategies.

Experience in customer relationship management.

Experience managing and directing a sales team.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Dedication to providing great customer service.

Ability to lead a sales team.

How to Apply

If you qualify kindly email your CV in plain word document format to: dnyamugama@priconsultants.com

Deadline: 28 June 2023

