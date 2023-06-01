Job Description

Our client, a growing organisation in the digital and tech industry is seeking a dynamic, energetic candidate with outstanding relationship management skills to fill the position of Sales Manager. The individual will report to the Chief Executive Officer. They will be responsible for business growth, customer satisfaction and achievement of sales goals.

We are looking for a confident and self-motivated leader who is passionate about sales and achieving targets. The candidate must have distinct skills in relationship building with key stakeholders internally and externally. Innovation and market knowledge are crucial to succeeding in this role.

Duties and Responsibilities

Identify, develop, and execute account strategies to close existing and new business opportunities and expanding revenue independently and cooperatively.

Develop and manage customer relationships and serve as a resource to existing and potential customers on all the company’s products.

Designing and implementing a strategic sales plan for growth and expansion of the company’s market presence and customer base.

Drafting and management of the sales forecasting process.

Oversight of activities and performance of the sales team.

Promoting the organisation through product knowledge and awareness.

Qualifications and Experience

A University degree in one of the following areas: Marketing, Sales, Business Management, Social Sciences, Entrepreneurship.

A Master’s degree in a relevant field is an added advantage.

A minimum of 5 years experience in retail management.

Excellent presentation, written, verbal and closing skills.

Exceptional strategic planning and organisational skills.

Understanding of general finance and budgeting.

Other

How to Apply

If you meet the above criteria, email your current CV to: recruitment@ulendo.co.zw

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. All applications will be treated in the strictest confidence.

Deadline: 02 June 2023