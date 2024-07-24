Sales & Marketing attachees Masvingo, Gweru & Bulawayo

Job Description

Secondary Book Press (Pvt) Ltd is inviting applications from suitably qualified personnel to fill in the post of a Sales and Marketing Attaché. The incumbent will report to the Sales and Marketing Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Welcoming customers by greeting and offering them assistance.

Advising customers information on products.

Keeping customers informed by notifying them of preferred customer sales and future merchandise of potential interest.

Help determine pricing schedules for quotes, promotions, and negotiations.

Processing payments by totaling purchases; processing checks, cash, and store or other credit cards.

Answering customer questions about credit terms, products, prices and availability.

Processing quotations, orders, delivery notes and receipts.

Opening and closing cash registers, performing tasks such as counting money and making deposits.

Computing sales prices, total purchases and receive and process cash or credit payment.

Contributing to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.

Performing any other duties that may be necessary or are assigned by management from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

Studying towards a Degree/ Diploma in Sales and Marketing.

Excellent command of English.

Good customer service skills.

Someone who is detail oriented.

Other

How to Apply

All interested and qualified candidates must email their application, current CVs, copies of educational or professional qualifications to: careers@secondarybookpress.co.zw on or before 25 July 2025.