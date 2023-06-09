Sales & Marketing Clerk (Gweru)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position that has arisen within the company.

Duties and Responsibilities

Present, promote and sell products/ services.

Achieve agreed upon sales targets and outcomes within schedule.

Expedite the resolution of customer problems and complaints to maximize satisfaction.

Establish, develop and maintain positive business and customer relationships.

Qualifications and Experience

At least a Diploma in Marketing, Business or related field.

1 year experience in Sales and Marketing or similar role.

Knowledge of Modern Marketing Techniques or Similar role.

Exceptional communication and presentation skills.

Driver's License is a prerequisite.

Other

How to Apply

Applications together with a detailed CV (4 copies) marked “Private and Confidential ‘’ should be posted to:

The Human Resources and Monitoring and Evaluation Manager

P O Box CY 2 432

Causeway,

Harare

Or Email recruitment@verify.co.zw

Deadline: 14 June 2023