Sales & Marketing Clerk (Gweru)

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position that has arisen within the company.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Present, promote and sell products/ services.
- Achieve agreed upon sales targets and outcomes within schedule.
- Expedite the resolution of customer problems and complaints to maximize satisfaction.
- Establish, develop and maintain positive business and customer relationships.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least a Diploma in Marketing, Business or related field.
- 1 year experience in Sales and Marketing or similar role.
- Knowledge of Modern Marketing Techniques or Similar role.
- Exceptional communication and presentation skills.
- Driver's License is a prerequisite.
Other
How to Apply
Applications together with a detailed CV (4 copies) marked “Private and Confidential ‘’ should be posted to:
The Human Resources and Monitoring and Evaluation Manager
P O Box CY 2 432
Causeway,
Harare
Or Email recruitment@verify.co.zw
Deadline: 14 June 2023