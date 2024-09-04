Sales & Marketing Representative (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited for the vacancy listed below within the group. Please find below the requisite qualifications, key responsibilities, skills and attributes for the vacancy.

Duties and Responsibilities

Plans and organizes own selling activity to secure new business.

Takes responsibility for completing agreed number of prospecting calls and customer visits and encouraging customers to experience the brand to meet and exceed agreed targets.

Ensures sales opportunities are maximized for the full range of services and products.

Maintains contact with customers to ensure they are kept fully informed throughout the sale, pre-and post-delivery.

Participates in planning sales and marketing campaigns and promotions.

Maintains a professional manner and high standards of personal presentation at all times.

Handles customer complaints with professionalism and confidence.

Helps customer choose a vehicle that meets their needs based on price and mileage allowance.

Assists customers with their rental needs by providing accurate information and up-selling additional products and services.

Inspects vehicles prior to rental and document any existing damage.

Completes rental contracts and paperwork accurately and in a timely manner.

Submit weekly Sales and Marketing activity reports.

Qualifications and Experience

A bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business Administration or equivalent.

Articulate, confident communicator at all levels both with colleagues and clients.

Ability to work, cope and produce results under pressure .

Car rental experience an added advantage.

At least 3years plus experience in a similar role within the industry.

Class 4 drivers’ license.

Other

How to Apply

Interested qualified candidates should send their applications to Human Resources Department, through email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, stating the job applied for in the email subject

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.