Sales Merchandiser (Harare)

Job Description

Thornville Marketing (Pvt) Ltd, an FMCG manufacturer specialising in the manufacturing of condiments and breakfast cereals are recruiting and selecting candidates to fill the position of Merchandiser in Harare.

Duties and Responsibilities

Liaise with supervisor on ordering stock and delivery dates.

Create and maintain attractive sales floor displays and make sure that products are prominently displayed.

Attain the sales volume assigned to specific stores.

Rotate, re-stock shelves, clean shelves, remove expired or damaged product from shelves.

Implement sales promotions, new product introductions and other marketing related activities, ensuring an on-time and effective execution.

Act as a liaison between customers and the company by addressing customer issues and solving problems as required.

Monitor slow sellers and bring forth ideas such as road shows, promotions or wet sampling.

Ensure on-time and effective communication process of all company activities to store level.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum of 5 O' Levels including Mathematics and English.

Minimum of 2 years of experience as a Promoter or Sales Merchandiser.

Certificate in Merchandising/ Sales would be an advantage.

Track record of achieving sales quota.

Strong listening, communication, presentation and social skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the above requirements should e-mail their application to: recruitment@karingafoods.com with the reference “MERCHANDISER - HARARE”

Deadline: 15 September 2023