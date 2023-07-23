Sales Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Researches and Identifies prospect customer base segment (Pharmacies, Hospitals, Clinics) and develops approaches for sales plans and submits to the Head Distribution Centre

Gathers information on prospective clients from exhibitions, conferences, seminar, business functions, market intelligence, electronic and print media.

Plans and executes daily and weekly engagements with prospective clients.

Engages customers through planned visits, cold calling, meetings in order to grow customer base and achieve sales and revenue targets.

Prepares the weekly, customer engagement plan and Submits to the Head Distribution Centre.

Provides feedback on outcomes of the meetings held with prospective clients to Head Distribution Centre.

Liaises with the Legal department on Service Level Agreement on the engagement of customers and partners.

Prepares monthly sales and retention reports and submits a report to the Head Distribution Centre.

Engages with customers, resolves, and escalates queries to maintain retention levels as per set targets.

Monitors the sales levels of Pharmaceuticals and ensures adequate and availability of stock across distribution channels.

Liaises with Finance on the payment of pharmaceuticals sales and debt collection in line with service level agreements.

Monitors and reviews customer performance through feedback, sales report and recommends mitigatory measures to the Head Distribution Centre.

Prepares daily, weekly, and monthly sales reports and submits to the Head Distribution Centre.

Qualifications and Experience

Pharmacy Degree.

Diploma in Sales and Marketing or equivalent.

At least 2 years’ experience in Pharmaceutical Industry.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills and an ability to prepare accurate reports.

Ability to plan and organise in line with job requirements.

Ability to analyse and solve work related problems while achieving the right outcome simultaneously.

Ability to interact, negotiate (where applicable) and achieve targets.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please attach your letter of motivation and CV on: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw

Deadline: 24 July 2023