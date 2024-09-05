Sales Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Ultra-Med Health Medical Aid Society is seeking a dynamic and results-driven Sales Officer FOR HARARE OFFICE to join our medical aid company. The successful candidate will be responsible for driving sales, developing and implementing marketing strategies to promote our services, building and maintaining customer relationships as well as identifying and pursuing new business opportunities.

Duties and Responsibilities

Developing and executing sales strategies, including lead generation, prospecting, and closing deals.

Generating new sales.

Increasing brand awareness and market share.

Developing promotional activities.

Building and maintaining long-term relations with customers.

Maintaining an accurate and detailed record of all sales.

Generating sales reports.

Assisting in the development and implementation of sales targets.

Researching on current market trends and making recommendations.

Reviewing competitor product offerings and giving recommendations.

Making cold calls to attract potential customers.

Build and maintain relationships with key stakeholders such as brokers, healthcare providers, and employers to increase business opportunities and ensure customer satisfaction.

Any other duties as delegated by Supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing or Business Administration.

Clean Class 4 Driver’s license.

At least 3 years relevant experience in Medical Aid sales.

Strong presentation skills.

Good teamwork skills.

Impressive track record of achieving sales targets.

Highly motivated and detail-oriented individual.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills with an aptitude in building relationships with professionals of all organisational levels.

Other

How to Apply

Send your CV and Certificates to: sales@ultramedhealth.com, not later than 5 September 2024, clearly indicating the position being applied for as the e-mail subject.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.