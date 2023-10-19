Sales Operations & Data Analyst (Harare)
Job Description
We are thrilled to announce the opening of a Job Opportunity for an exceptionally talented Sales Operations & Data Analyst to join our CCB Sales Team.
This role will be responsible for developing and implementing relevant measures for sales performance (on shelf availability, sales trends, van sales statistics etc.) and identifying the opportunities through the data to be used in making business decisions. The role will be key in ensuring optimal service delivery from the CCB Go-To-Market team, and will report to the CCB GTM Executive. The individual must be a detail-oriented and proven self-starter with the ability to drive success through exceptional initiative and independent work ethic.
Duties and Responsibilities
The key Objectives are:
- Sales Tracking and reporting.
- Customer Case Fill tracking and analysis.
- Sales and operations planning.
As the Sales Operations & Data Analyst your key responsibility areas are:
- Producing, analysing, circulating, and maintaining volume, revenue, and margin performance trackers.
- Producing monthly and quarterly reporting schedules to feed into sales and business performance presentations.
- Tracking, analysing, and submitting key internal process efficiency tracking reports.
- Producing and circulating product and order allocation reports to track customer order fill and case fill.
- Tracking field sales team call productivity through daily orders generated vs target.
- Compiling and submitting weekly stock in trade tracker and comparative reports for review.
- Contributes to ad hoc analysis as needed to improve internal process flows, customer satisfaction and business intelligence.
- Coordinates operational activities with the sales and distribution teams to continually improve order cycles and operational procedures.
Qualifications and Experience
- Minimum bachelor’s degree in Mathematics/Statistics or similar, requiring analytical abilities.
- Competent in Microsoft Excel and Analytical Applications.
- Ability to analyse data and Intel from multiple sources and summarize into a concise root cause analysis.
- Ability to interface with cross-functional teams and internal stakeholders.
- Commercial and business acumen.
Other
How to Apply
In return National Foods offers: The chance to work under exceptionally talented leadership & further your development.
If you have a strong desire to succeed and consider yourself to be productive, dedicated, and motivated, then please email: recruitment2@natfood.co.zw
