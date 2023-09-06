Pindula|Search Pindula
First Pack Marketing

Sales Person (Bulawayo)

Sep. 17, 2023
Job Description

To achieve maximum sales profitability, growth , account penetration and market segment by effectively selling the company’s products.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Establishes, develops and maintains business relationships with current customers and prospective customers in the market segment to generate new business for the organization’s products.
  • Researches on ideas for developing prospective customers and for information to determine their potential.
  • Develops clear and effective written proposals/quotations for current and prospective customers.
  • Expedites the resolution of customer problems and complaints.
  • Execute transactions quickly and accurately.
  • Coordinates sales effort with marketing, sales management, accounting, distribution and IT personnel.
  • Analyzes the client base/ market’s potential and determines the value of existing and prospective customers’ value to the organization.
  • Supplies management with oral and written reports on customer needs, problems, interests, competitive activities, and potential for new products.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree/ Diploma in Marketing.

How to Apply

If interested please may your send CV to: tendai@solidvisions.co.zw

Deadline: 17 September 2023

+263 8688 002256
enquiries@firstpack.co.zw

First Pack is a "One Stop Shop" for Computer Consumables, Hardware and Stationery. The company has done well in terms of market share, capital base, human resource expertise, branch network and service quality.

