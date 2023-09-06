Sales Person (Bulawayo)
First Pack Marketing
Job Description
To achieve maximum sales profitability, growth , account penetration and market segment by effectively selling the company’s products.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Establishes, develops and maintains business relationships with current customers and prospective customers in the market segment to generate new business for the organization’s products.
- Researches on ideas for developing prospective customers and for information to determine their potential.
- Develops clear and effective written proposals/quotations for current and prospective customers.
- Expedites the resolution of customer problems and complaints.
- Execute transactions quickly and accurately.
- Coordinates sales effort with marketing, sales management, accounting, distribution and IT personnel.
- Analyzes the client base/ market’s potential and determines the value of existing and prospective customers’ value to the organization.
- Supplies management with oral and written reports on customer needs, problems, interests, competitive activities, and potential for new products.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree/ Diploma in Marketing.
Other
How to Apply
If interested please may your send CV to: tendai@solidvisions.co.zw
Deadline: 17 September 2023
First Pack Marketing
First Pack is a "One Stop Shop" for Computer Consumables, Hardware and Stationery. The company has done well in terms of market share, capital base, human resource expertise, branch network and service quality.
