Sales Person (Mutare)

Job Description

Secondary Book Press (vt) Ltd is inviting applications from suitably qualified personnel to fill in the post of Salesperson. The incumbent will be reporting to the Head of Customer Service.

Duties and Responsibilities

Advising customers information on products.

Keeping customers informed by notifying them of preferred customer sales and future merchandise of potential interest.

Help determine pricing schedules for quotes, promotions, and negotiations.

Processing payments by totalling purchases; processing checks, cash, and store or other credit cards.

Answering customer questions about credit terms, products, prices and availability.

Processing quotations, orders, delivery notes and receipts.

Opening and closing cash registers, performing tasks such as counting money and making deposits.

Computing sales prices, total purchases and receive and process cash or credit payment.

Contributing to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.

Performing any other duties that may be necessary or are assigned by management from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

At lease a Diploma or Degree in Marketing or equivalent.

Must be innovative, creative, self-motivation with a self-driven sense of achievement.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Strong customer service skills.

At least 1 year experience in similar position

knowledge of Pastel Evolution an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

All interested and qualified candidates must email their application letters, current CVs, copies of educational or professional qualifications to: careers@secondarybookpress.co.zw, clearly state the position you are applying for in the subject line of your email.

Alternatively, you can drop your application letter, certified copies of educational & Professional qualifications and CVs at Secondary Book Press head offices; 4th Floor, CABS CENTRE, 74 Jason Moyo, (Cr Jason Moyo & 2nd Street), Harare