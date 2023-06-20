Sales Personnel (Harare)

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the position of a Sales Personnel.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Communicating with customers, making outbound calls to potential customers, and following up on leads.
- Understanding customers' needs and identifying sales opportunities.
- Answering potential customers' questions and sending quotations.
- Keeping up with product and service information and updates.
- Creating and maintaining a database of current and potential customers.
- Explaining and demonstrating features of products and services.
- Staying informed about competing products and services.
- Upselling products and services.
- Researching and qualifying new leads.
- Closing sales and achieving sales targets.
- Sales and marketing qualification is added advantage.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 2 vears' experience as a hardware sales internal person
- Proven experience in Hardware environment is an added advantage.
- Knowledge in Hardware products is an added advantage.
- Good verbal and written communication skills.
- Basic salary plus high commission.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates can submit their resume to: careers@pgzim.co.zw
Deadline: 22 June 2023
PG Industries, Zimbabwe Limited
PG Industries (Zimbabwe) Limited manufactures and sells a range of products through three subsidiaries; PG Merchandising, Zimtile and PG Glass. Its merchandising division has expanded over the years to include timber boards, hardware, plumbing, and wood and glass value-added products.
