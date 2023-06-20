Pindula|
PG Industries, Zimbabwe Limited

Sales Personnel (Harare)

PG Industries, Zimbabwe Limited
Jun. 22, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the position of a Sales Personnel.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Communicating with customers, making outbound calls to potential customers, and following up on leads.
  • Understanding customers' needs and identifying sales opportunities.
  • Answering potential customers' questions and sending quotations.
  • Keeping up with product and service information and updates.
  • Creating and maintaining a database of current and potential customers.
  • Explaining and demonstrating features of products and services.
  • Staying informed about competing products and services.
  • Upselling products and services.
  • Researching and qualifying new leads.
  • Closing sales and achieving sales targets.
  • Sales and marketing qualification is added advantage.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least 2 vears' experience as a hardware sales internal person
  • Proven experience in Hardware environment is an added advantage.
  • Knowledge in Hardware products is an added advantage.
  • Good verbal and written communication skills.
  • Basic salary plus high commission.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates can submit their resume to: careers@pgzim.co.zw

Deadline: 22 June 2023

PG Industries, Zimbabwe Limited

PG Industries (Zimbabwe) Limited manufactures and sells a range of products through three subsidiaries; PG Merchandising, Zimtile and PG Glass. Its merchandising division has expanded over the years to include timber boards, hardware, plumbing, and wood and glass value-added products.

