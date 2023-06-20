Sales Personnel (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the position of a Sales Personnel.

Duties and Responsibilities

Communicating with customers, making outbound calls to potential customers, and following up on leads.

Understanding customers' needs and identifying sales opportunities.

Answering potential customers' questions and sending quotations.

Keeping up with product and service information and updates.

Creating and maintaining a database of current and potential customers.

Explaining and demonstrating features of products and services.

Staying informed about competing products and services.

Upselling products and services.

Researching and qualifying new leads.

Closing sales and achieving sales targets.

Sales and marketing qualification is added advantage.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 2 vears' experience as a hardware sales internal person

Proven experience in Hardware environment is an added advantage.

Knowledge in Hardware products is an added advantage.

Good verbal and written communication skills.

Basic salary plus high commission.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates can submit their resume to: careers@pgzim.co.zw

Deadline: 22 June 2023

Feedback