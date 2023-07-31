Sales rep for ID card supplier (Harare)

Job Description

ID Matters ZW is looking for a sales rep to assist them to grow their client base.

Duties and Responsibilities

Generate sales.

Generate sales leads.

Identifying potential clients.

Managing client communication from conception to completion of project.

Tele-Sales and Cold Calling.

Networking.

Qualifications and Experience

Certificate or Diploma in a sales or marketing related program.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://www.optimizehire.org/apply-job?i=Nzcx and select the Sales Rep (ID Card manufacturer) (Harare, Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe) position

Deadline: 26 August 2023