Sales rep for ID card supplier (Harare)
Job Description
ID Matters ZW is looking for a sales rep to assist them to grow their client base.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Generate sales.
- Generate sales leads.
- Identifying potential clients.
- Managing client communication from conception to completion of project.
- Tele-Sales and Cold Calling.
- Networking.
Qualifications and Experience
- Certificate or Diploma in a sales or marketing related program.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://www.optimizehire.org/apply-job?i=Nzcx and select the Sales Rep (ID Card manufacturer) (Harare, Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe) position
Deadline: 26 August 2023
