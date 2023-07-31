Pindula|Search Pindula
SME Association of Zimbabwe

Sales rep for ID card supplier (Harare)

SME Association of Zimbabwe
Aug. 26, 2023
Job Description

ID Matters ZW is looking for a sales rep to assist them to grow their client base.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Generate sales.
  • Generate sales leads.
  • Identifying potential clients.
  • Managing client communication from conception to completion of project.
  • Tele-Sales and Cold Calling.
  • Networking.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Certificate or Diploma in a sales or marketing related program.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://www.optimizehire.org/apply-job?i=Nzcx and select the Sales Rep (ID Card manufacturer) (Harare, Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe) position

Deadline: 26 August 2023

SME Association of Zimbabwe

The SME Association of Zimbabwe provides support services to enable small and medium sized enterprises to grow and become large corporations.

Browse Jobs

