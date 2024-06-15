Sales Representative (Bulawayo)

Job Description

We are on the lookout for a Sales Representative who is responsible for interacting with potential customers. They act as a point of contact between the customer and business and perform a range of activities from identifying customer needs to fulfilling them by providing the right products and services to them.

Duties and Responsibilities

Establishes, develops and maintains business relationships with current customers and prospective customers in the assigned territory/market segment to generate new business for the organization’s products.

Researches on ideas for developing prospective customers and for information to determine their potential.

Develops clear and effective written proposals/quotations for current and prospective customers.

Expedites the resolution of customer problems and complaints.

Execute transactions quickly and accurately.

Analyzes the client base/market’s potential and determines the value of existing and prospective customers’ value to the organization.

Supplies management with oral and written reports on customer needs, problems, interests, competitive activities, and potential for new products.

Qualifications and Experience

Marketing degree/equivalent.

Relevant experience an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Send CVs to: tendai@solidvisions.co.zw