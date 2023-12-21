Sales Representative (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Applicants are suitably invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidate to fill the vacant post which has risen in our organisation. The Ideal candidate must be fluent in Ndebele and knows very well the towns in Bulawayo and have a clean class 4 driver`s license.

Duties and Responsibilities

Selling Products and services.

Performing cost benefit analysis of existing and potential clients.

Meeting the agreed targets.

Maintaining positive business relationships to ensure future sales.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 3 years experience in sales and marketing.

A degree or diploma in Marketing and Sales.

A self starter.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates to send CVs to: certifiedtalents.recruit@gmail.com

Deadline: 21 December 2023