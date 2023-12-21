Pindula|Search Pindula
M&J Consultancy

Sales Representative (Bulawayo)

M&J Consultancy
Dec. 21, 2023
Job Description

Applicants are suitably invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidate to fill the vacant post which has risen in our organisation. The Ideal candidate must be fluent in Ndebele and knows very well the towns in Bulawayo and have a clean class 4 driver`s license.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Selling Products and services.
  • Performing cost benefit analysis of existing and potential clients.
  • Meeting the agreed targets.
  • Maintaining positive business relationships to ensure future sales.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least 3 years experience in sales and marketing.
  • A degree or diploma in Marketing and Sales.
  • A self starter.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates to send CVs to: certifiedtalents.recruit@gmail.com

Deadline: 21 December 2023

M&J Consultancy

Website
+263 717 553 672
info@mjconsultants.co.zw

We’re an advisory services entity established in Zimbabwe to provide quality professional services with fresh and innovative solutions that have been tailor-made to address the taxation and company secretarial requirements of our ever-expanding clientele.

Contacts: +263 717 553 672, +263 719 635 307, +263 86 77 00 888 4/5

Address: 4th Floor, Bard House. 69 Samora Machel Avenue Harare

