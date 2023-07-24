Sales Representative (Bulawayo)

Job Description

The organisation seeks for an energetic individual for the above mentioned role to join Foods Division. The incumbent should possess attributes such as self-drive, passion for success and have the capability to operate under minimal supervision. Your role will include sales and marketing of our Foods products.

Duties and Responsibilities

Design and implement a sales strategy in consultation with the General Manager

Scan the market for consumer preferences to find prospects and leads for new customers.

Generate a monthly sales plan in consultation with the Treasurer and Production Controller

Create sustainable long-term relations with customers.

Initiate product activations and any other means to ensure product awareness.

Follow up on customer complaints and liaise with SHEQ to ensure timely closure.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Sales and Marketing.

Must have 2 years plus experience in similar role.

Knowledge of​​​ MS Office & Social Media Platforms.

Marketing/ Engaging Clients skills.

Ability to​​​ Communicate effectively.

How to Apply

All interested candidates are advised to forward their applications with detailed CVs to: hr@url.co.zw

Deadline: 23 July 2023