Sales Representative (Bulawayo)
United Refineries Limited
Job Description
The organisation seeks for an energetic individual for the above mentioned role to join Foods Division. The incumbent should possess attributes such as self-drive, passion for success and have the capability to operate under minimal supervision. Your role will include sales and marketing of our Foods products.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Design and implement a sales strategy in consultation with the General Manager
- Scan the market for consumer preferences to find prospects and leads for new customers.
- Generate a monthly sales plan in consultation with the Treasurer and Production Controller
- Create sustainable long-term relations with customers.
- Initiate product activations and any other means to ensure product awareness.
- Follow up on customer complaints and liaise with SHEQ to ensure timely closure.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Sales and Marketing.
- Must have 2 years plus experience in similar role.
- Knowledge of MS Office & Social Media Platforms.
- Marketing/ Engaging Clients skills.
- Ability to Communicate effectively.
Other
How to Apply
All interested candidates are advised to forward their applications with detailed CVs to: hr@url.co.zw
Deadline: 23 July 2023
United Refineries Limited (URL) is a personal care and agro-commodities manufacturer in Zimbabwe. The company was founded in 1946 and is based in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.
