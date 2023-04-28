Sales Representative (Commission based)

Job Description
Wanted is a commission based sales rep responsible for maintaining relationships with existing clients and also source for new business. Sales reprentative for furniture/mining chemicals
Duties and Responsibilities
- Direct selling to the target markets.
- Cold calling clients.
- Other sales duties assigned by supervisors.
Qualifications and Experience
- Relavent qualifications.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply use link: https://www.optimizehire.org/apply-job?i=Nzcx and select the Commision based sales reps (furniture/mining chemicals) (Harare and Mash Central, Zimbabwe) position from the Job Opening drop-down menu.
Deadline: 05 May 2023