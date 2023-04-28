Pindula
SME Association of Zimbabwe

Sales Representative (Commission based)

SME Association of Zimbabwe
May. 05, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on InstagramShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Wanted is a commission based sales rep responsible for maintaining relationships with existing clients and also source for new business. Sales reprentative for furniture/mining chemicals

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Direct selling to the target markets.
  • Cold calling clients.
  • Other sales duties assigned by supervisors.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Relavent qualifications.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply use link: https://www.optimizehire.org/apply-job?i=Nzcx and select the Commision based sales reps (furniture/mining chemicals) (Harare and Mash Central, Zimbabwe) position from the Job Opening drop-down menu.

Deadline: 05 May 2023

SME Association of Zimbabwe

The SME Association of Zimbabwe provides support services to enable small and medium sized enterprises to grow and become large corporations.

Related Jobs

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe

Sales Consultant x3

Deadline:
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)

Marketing Development And Research Officer: Information And Public Relations

Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University (MSU)

Marketing Clerk x2

Deadline: