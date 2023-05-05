Sales Representative (Commission based)

Job Description

Wanted is a commission based sales rep responsible for maintaining relationships with existing clients and also source for new business. Sales reprentative for furniture/mining chemicals

Duties and Responsibilities

Direct selling to the target markets.

Cold calling clients.

Other sales duties assigned by supervisors.

Qualifications and Experience

Relavent qualifications.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply use link: https://www.optimizehire.org/apply-job?i=Nzcx and select the Commision based sales reps (furniture/mining chemicals) (Harare and Mash Central, Zimbabwe) position from the Job Opening drop-down menu.

Deadline: 05 May 2023