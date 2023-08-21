Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Sales Representative - Country Sales x6
Creative Credit
Job Description
Sales and Marketing of Creative Group products, on credit to Civil Servants across the country.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Door to door (in the country) - marketing and selling products to customers.
- Completing Loan application forms.
- Identifying potential customers, closing sales deals and making follow ups.
- Attending to customer queries.
- Completing product deliveries
Qualifications and Experience
- Clean Class 4 driver’s license with minimum 1 year continuous driving experience.
- Minimum 5 O Levels including Maths and English.
- Excellent communication skills, a must.
- Ability to work under pressure.
- Relevant Marketing and Sales Certificate (Degree or Diploma) added advantage.
- Experience in Marketing and sales ( Minimum 1 year experience) - added advantage.
- Minimum age - 35years and above.
- Should have 3 traceable references.
Other
How to Apply
Send CV to: hr@creative.co.zw and indicate in subject line " Country sales representative "
Deadline: 17 September 2023
Creative Computers, Credit deals with IT Services and IT Consulting, IT Hardwatre, Appliances, Furniture Retailers especially on Credit.
Address: 167 King George Rd Avondale
