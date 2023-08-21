Sales Representative - Country Sales x6

Job Description

Sales and Marketing of Creative Group products, on credit to Civil Servants across the country.

Duties and Responsibilities

Door to door (in the country) - marketing and selling products to customers.

Completing Loan application forms.

Identifying potential customers, closing sales deals and making follow ups.

Attending to customer queries.

Completing product deliveries

Qualifications and Experience

Clean Class 4 driver’s license with minimum 1 year continuous driving experience.

Minimum 5 O Levels including Maths and English.

Excellent communication skills, a must.

Ability to work under pressure.

Relevant Marketing and Sales Certificate (Degree or Diploma) added advantage.

Experience in Marketing and sales ( Minimum 1 year experience) - added advantage.

Minimum age - 35years and above.

Should have 3 traceable references.

Other

How to Apply

Send CV to: hr@creative.co.zw and indicate in subject line " Country sales representative "

Deadline: 17 September 2023