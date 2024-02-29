Sales Representative (Harare)
Associated Belts and Bearings
Job Description
A highly-skilled Sales and Marketing Executive is sought for our batteries department. In this role the right candidate will increase the customer base, thereby increasing the battery sales and overall market share.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Increasing customer base.
- Customer retention.
- Gathering market intelligence and advise the company appropriately.
- Compiling and presenting marketing and sales reports.
Qualifications and Experience
- A tertiary qualification in the related field.
- At least 4 years experience.
Other
How to Apply
Send your updated CV to: vacancies@abbmotorspares.co.zw
Deadline: 01 February 2024
Retailer of Motor spares especially suspension spares.
