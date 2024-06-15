Sales Representative (Harare)

Job Description

To achieve maximum sales profitability, growth and account penetration within an assigned territory and/ or market segment by effectively selling the company’s products. Personally contacts and secures new business/ customers.

Duties and Responsibilities

Establishes, develops and maintains business relationships with current customers and prospective customers in the assigned territory/market segment to generate new business for the organization’s products.

Makes telephone calls and in-person visits and presentations to existing and prospective customers.

Researches on ideas for developing prospective customers and for information to determine their potential.

Develops clear and effective written proposals/quotations for current and prospective customers.

Expedites the resolution of customer problems and complaints.

Execute transactions quickly and accurately.

Coordinates sales effort with marketing, sales management, accounting, distribution and IT personnel.

Analyzes the client base/market’s potential and determines the value of existing and prospective customers’ value to the organization.

Supplies management with oral and written reports on customer needs, problems, interests, competitive activities, and potential for new products.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Marketing.

At least 1 Year experience in the field of Sales and Marketing.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidate should send their CVs on: hr@firstpack.co.zw