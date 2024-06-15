Sales Representative (Harare)
First Pack Marketing
Job Description
To achieve maximum sales profitability, growth and account penetration within an assigned territory and/ or market segment by effectively selling the company’s products. Personally contacts and secures new business/ customers.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Establishes, develops and maintains business relationships with current customers and prospective customers in the assigned territory/market segment to generate new business for the organization’s products.
- Makes telephone calls and in-person visits and presentations to existing and prospective customers.
- Researches on ideas for developing prospective customers and for information to determine their potential.
- Develops clear and effective written proposals/quotations for current and prospective customers.
- Expedites the resolution of customer problems and complaints.
- Execute transactions quickly and accurately.
- Coordinates sales effort with marketing, sales management, accounting, distribution and IT personnel.
- Analyzes the client base/market’s potential and determines the value of existing and prospective customers’ value to the organization.
- Supplies management with oral and written reports on customer needs, problems, interests, competitive activities, and potential for new products.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in Marketing.
- At least 1 Year experience in the field of Sales and Marketing.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidate should send their CVs on: hr@firstpack.co.zw
First Pack Marketing
First Pack is a "One Stop Shop" for Computer Consumables, Hardware and Stationery. The company has done well in terms of market share, capital base, human resource expertise, branch network and service quality.
