Foodworld Supermarket

Sales Representative (Harare)

Foodworld Supermarket
Feb. 19, 2024
Job Description

We are looking for a Sales Representative to join the team.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A degree in Marketing/ Business studies.
  • Strong sales techniques & communication skills.
  • Proficient in computer application systems in sales.
  • Great interpersonal and effective communication skills.
  • Able to give professional presentation.
  • Creative ,innovative, extremely organized and detail oriented.
  • Team player and goal oriented.
  • A proven 1 to 2 years working experience in retail industry is a distinct advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested qualified candidates should submit their applications with comprehensive CVs to: hr@foodworld.co.zw

Deadline: 19 February 2024

