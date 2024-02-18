Sales Representative (Harare)
Foodworld Supermarket
Job Description
We are looking for a Sales Representative to join the team.
Duties and Responsibilities
Qualifications and Experience
- A degree in Marketing/ Business studies.
- Strong sales techniques & communication skills.
- Proficient in computer application systems in sales.
- Great interpersonal and effective communication skills.
- Able to give professional presentation.
- Creative ,innovative, extremely organized and detail oriented.
- Team player and goal oriented.
- A proven 1 to 2 years working experience in retail industry is a distinct advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Interested qualified candidates should submit their applications with comprehensive CVs to: hr@foodworld.co.zw
Deadline: 19 February 2024
