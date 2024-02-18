Sales Representative (Harare)

Job Description

We are looking for a Sales Representative to join the team.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Marketing/ Business studies.

Strong sales techniques & communication skills.

Proficient in computer application systems in sales.

Great interpersonal and effective communication skills.

Able to give professional presentation.

Creative ,innovative, extremely organized and detail oriented.

Team player and goal oriented.

A proven 1 to 2 years working experience in retail industry is a distinct advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested qualified candidates should submit their applications with comprehensive CVs to: hr@foodworld.co.zw

Deadline: 19 February 2024