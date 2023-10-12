Sales Representative (Harare)
Hatch Talent Solutions
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Identifying customer leads.
- Meeting with customers to demonstrate products and answer their questions.
- Maintaining relationships with existing clients.
- Contacting potential customers and promoting a company’s products or services to make sales.
- Making cold calls, giving presentations, negotiating deals and working toward sales goals.
Qualifications and Experience
- B.Com In Marketing.
- Drviers license its a must.
- Professional certificate an added advantage.
- At least 3 years experience.
How to Apply
Interested candidates must register on Hatch talent website www.hatchtalent.co.zw And Forward CVs to: tutsirai@hatchtalent.co.zw
Address: 122 Gilchrist Drive, Malborough, Harare
Tel: 0242 709 906
Deadline: 22 October 2023
Hatch Talent Solutions is an HR Services Provider. We specialize in offering HR Advisory services, Staff Outsourcing services including virtual Staff outsourcing services, Training & development services, Executive Searches, General Recruitment , Compensation Benchmarking surveys and Start Up HR support services.
