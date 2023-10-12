Sales Representative (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Identifying customer leads.

Meeting with customers to demonstrate products and answer their questions.

Maintaining relationships with existing clients.

Contacting potential customers and promoting a company’s products or services to make sales.

Making cold calls, giving presentations, negotiating deals and working toward sales goals.

Qualifications and Experience

B.Com In Marketing.

Drviers license its a must.

Professional certificate an added advantage.

At least 3 years experience.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must register on Hatch talent website www.hatchtalent.co.zw And Forward CVs to: tutsirai@hatchtalent.co.zw

Address: 122 Gilchrist Drive, Malborough, Harare