Hatch Talent Solutions

Sales Representative (Harare)

Hatch Talent Solutions
Oct. 22, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Identifying customer leads.
  • Meeting with customers to demonstrate products and answer their questions.
  • Maintaining relationships with existing clients.
  • Contacting potential customers and promoting a company’s products or services to make sales.
  • Making cold calls, giving presentations, negotiating deals and working toward sales goals.

Qualifications and Experience

  • B.Com In Marketing.
  • Drviers license its a must.
  • Professional certificate an added advantage.
  • At least 3 years experience.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must register on Hatch talent website www.hatchtalent.co.zw And Forward CVs to: tutsirai@hatchtalent.co.zw

Address: 122 Gilchrist Drive, Malborough, Harare

Tel: 0242 709 906

Deadline: 22 October 2023

Hatch Talent Solutions

Hatch Talent Solutions is an HR Services Provider. We specialize in offering HR Advisory services, Staff Outsourcing services including virtual Staff outsourcing services, Training & development services, Executive Searches, General Recruitment , Compensation Benchmarking surveys and Start Up HR support services.

