Sales Representative (Harare)
Satewave Technologies
Job Description
We are seeking a driven and results oriented sales representative to join our team. As a sales expert , one will identify and capitalize on new business opportunities, build strong relationships with clients and drive revenue growth.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Meet and exceed sales targets.
- Identify and pursue new business opportunities
- Develop and execute sales strategies .
- Build and maintain strong client relationships.
- Stay up to date on product offerings and features.
Qualifications and Experience
- Ability to work under pressure and meet targets.
- 1-2 years of experience in sales .
- Degree in Sales.
Other
How to Apply
Apply online using the email address: operation@satewave.com
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Satewave Technologies
Browse Jobs
Satewave Technologies is an integrated Zimbabwean construction technology services company, operating in the telecommunications, electrical, civil construction sectors and is the ZTE Accredited business partner for ZTE mobile phones in Zimbabwe. Satewave offers a range of expert contracting services to both public and private sector customers.
Phone number: +263-4-443876, +263-777267267, +263-782968968
Related Jobs
Satewave Technologies
Digital Marketing Specialist (Harare)
Deadline: