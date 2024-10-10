Sales Representative (Harare)

Job Description

We are seeking a driven and results oriented sales representative to join our team. As a sales expert , one will identify and capitalize on new business opportunities, build strong relationships with clients and drive revenue growth.

Duties and Responsibilities

Meet and exceed sales targets.

Identify and pursue new business opportunities

Develop and execute sales strategies .

Build and maintain strong client relationships.

Stay up to date on product offerings and features.

Qualifications and Experience

Ability to work under pressure and meet targets.

1-2 years of experience in sales .

Degree in Sales.

Other

How to Apply

Apply online using the email address: operation@satewave.com