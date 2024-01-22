Sales Representative (Harare)

Job Description

An exciting opportunity has arisen in an FMCG concern for the position of Sales Representative. The role entails achieving set sales targets through efficiently and effectively utilizing all material, financial and human resources. The role requires an energetic and young individual who has a passion in selling and experienced in managing client relationships.

Duties and Responsibilities

Establish, develop and maintain positive business and customer relationships.

Monitoring sales and recommending areas for improvement.

Manage customer accounts and act as a point person for various clients.

Organise regular client meetings to discuss and resolve their issues and problems.

Supply management with reports on customer needs, problems, interests, competitive activities and potential for new products.

Gathering marketing intelligence and identifying new customers and markets.

Present, promote and sell products using solid arguments to existing and prospective customers.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree/Diploma in Business Studies and / Marketing Management.

A full member of IMM.

At least five years’ experience in a sales environment preferably in an FMG set up.

Sound knowledge of various IT packages such as email, MS Office etc.

Ability to communicate effectively at all levels and working with numbers.

Experience in FMCG sector is a prerequisite.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates who possess the qualifications and experience should send their detailed CVs to: hr@southsea.co.zw

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.