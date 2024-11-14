Sales Representatives (Harare)
Job Description
The position is central within the Business Development & Marketing Division. The incumbents will report to the Regional Sales Representative for one-year fixed-term contracts. The job exists to ensure repeat and increased sales for Kutsaga products and services in shops. The incumbents should have good communication skills and should make customers feel welcome in the Kutsaga shops. A positive attitude and a desire to promptly resolve potential customer issues or complaints is prerequisite for this role.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Selling Kutsaga products /services, disseminates product knowledge and conduct demonstrations by resolving clients' challenges and helping them achieve their goals.
- Maintains positive business relationships by ensuring future sales through strong customer engagement.
- Achieves agreed-upon sales targets and outcomes within the schedule by implementing effective sales strategies.
- Coordinates sales efforts by collaborating with team members and other divisions.
- Attends to complaints and elevates them to management by providing prompt and professional customer service.
- Follows up with clients by calling growers to make updates on the performance of recommended products and inform them about innovations.
- Performs sales reconciliations at the end of the day and generate weekly shop sales reports by analyzing progress towards targets.
- Maintains grower records for the region by keeping accurate and up-to-date records.
- Conduct daily audits and stock takes to ensure accurate records by verifying inventory levels.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Marketing/Business with Agriculture background added advantage.
- Agriculture with marketing background added advantage from a reputable institute.
- 2 years experience.
- Must have good personal hygiene.
- A willingness to learn is an important attribute.
- Able to work with minimal supervision
- Must be able to work under pressure.
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send an application letter, copies of certificates and a detailed CV addressed to: hr@kutsaga.co.zw not later than the 23rd of November 2024. Clearly indicating in block letters, the position that is, "SALES REPRESANTATIVE" and only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. Kutsaga Research is committed to diversity and equal opportunity. We encourage applications from individuals of all backgrounds and experiences.
Kutsaga Research
The Tobacco Research Board (TRB) rebranded to Kutsaga as anti-tobacco sentiment has grown in Zimbabwe and The World at large. According to the company, the rebranding was a strategic refocus on research into alternative uses of tobacco and profitable alternative crops to the plant.
The rebrand came at an opportune time following the legalization of medicinal and industrial hemp in Zimbabwe.
The Tobacco Research Board was established in 1950 under the Tobacco Research Act (Chapter18:21). Its mandate is to direct, control and carry out tobacco research in Zimbabwe. The TRB’s mission is “To develop and provide elite varieties and innovative agro-based technical services and products to maximize economic value from sustainable tobacco production.”
The TRB has exclusive rights to flue-cured research in Zimbabwe. All varieties of tobacco sold in Zimbabwe must be those recommended by the TRB. Furthermore, all agrochemicals used on tobacco must be countenanced by the TRB before use, in terms of Tobacco Marketing and Levy Act. The Board emphasizes science-and fact-based management of the crop by growers.
The TRB headquarters are at the world-renowned Kutsaga Research Station at the outskirts of Harare.