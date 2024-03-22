Sales Representatives x2 ( Rusape & Gweru)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the position of Sales Representative (C4) that has arisen in our organization. The positions will be based in Rusape and Gweru respectively. The successful applicant will be reporting to the Regional Manager and responsible for the following:

Duties and Responsibilities

Achievement of the budgeted performance of the assigned area.

Identification of opportunities to create new business.

Retention of existing and creation of new customer accounts.

Effective debt management within the agreed periods.

Market intelligence and competitor activity analysis and information gathering.

Servicing of all company customers in the allocated area.

Good promotion of the corporate image.

Ensuring adherence to standard operating procedures, and statutory requirements.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Sales/ Retail/ Marketing Management or Business Management or equivalent from a recognized institution.

At least 2-3 years’ relevant experience preferably in food processing or FCMG.

Professional membership or qualification e.g., IMM added advantage.

Computer literacy and knowledge of SAP.

Clean Class 4 driver’ license.

Skills and Attributes: